TDC donates towards Tema Mantse’s funeral

The Management of the Tema Development Company (TDC) Limited, presented a cheque for GHC20,000.00 to the Tema Traditional Council in support of the funeral rites of Osonŋaa Nii Adjei Kraku II, the Tema Mantse, whose death the Council announced in April, 2020.

The funeral is expected to be held by the close of this year, following the outdooring of the customised funeral cloth on August 16, 2022, at Tema Newtown.

The team from the TDC included Mr Samuel Asante, the General Manager in charge of Operations; Mr John Felix-Wardy, Head of Human Resource and Administration; and Mr Robert Nii-Aryitey, Head of Development.

The team expressed their condolences to the family, Council, and people of Tema for their loss and reiterated their continuous support and cooperation for a successful funeral.