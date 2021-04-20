The TDC Development Company on Tuesday said the land earmarked for the proposed construction of an oil refinery by Sentuo in Tema is not a wetland as erroneously reported in some media outlets.

Mr Ian Okwei, TDC Protocol and Administrative Officer, told the Ghana News Agency that portions of the land were already housing other industries, including the Volta Aluminum Company (VALCO).

He said TDC in 2019 released to Sentuo 95.31 acres and not 217 acres of land as reported in the media, adding that the place formed part of the industrial area under the TDC layout plan.

He said the land was not part of the Chemu Lagoon, therefore, the said refinery was not being constructed on the lagoon, adding, however, that there were lines from there that carried floodwater into the Chemu.

He said to tackle the lines, Sentuo was advised just like other companies in Tema heavy industrial area to do reengineering and construct a proper drainage system for the area before the commencement of the construction of the proposed refinery.

“Due to the water lines parts of the land had become marshy, but the land itself is not a wetland. They are not going to build the refinery on the Chemu,” he said.

He said the investors were yet to commence the construction as through the advice of the TDC they had applied for a permit from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and other relevant institutions.

The investors are also expected to engage stakeholders, including the Tema Traditional Council.

“They were advised to also get the Hydro Department to give them proper planning and hydro guidelines for the reengineering of the land.

They are also prepared to abide by any roadmap from EPA to do the proper thing there,” he stated.

He disclosed that the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA) in collaboration with the TDC on August 5, 2020, granted a permit to Sentuo to construct a fence wall and security post on the land which was ongoing.

He urged the public to ignore the publications about the construction of a refinery on a wetland as nothing of the sort was ongoing.