Tdooooo: the Afropop star born to captivate and destined to shine

With assurances of head-turning music on the cards, 500 unreleased songs in the locker, the aura of a twin, and an alias that perfectly captures his pizzazz, the hype surrounding the rising Afropop star is undeniable. Meet Tdooooo, the US-based Ghanaian singer about to send shockwaves through every corner of the industry with his debut single, ‘Meant to Be.’

“When something is meant to be, it will happen,” Tdooooo confidently declares. If you haven’t noticed yet, the 23-year-old is big on self-belief–and who can blame him? After all, it is his time to shine. While this may seem like your typical artist bravado, drawing comparisons to the late Highlife icon Terry Bonchaka was a flex Tdooooo could pull off from an early age. Yes, he was born to captivate. Ironically, the music stalwart’s real name is Terry Frimpong Gasper.

Although now residing across the Atlantic in Alexandria, Virginia, Tdooooo grew up like every other Ghanaian kid–in Ghana, specifically Gbawe. Born on September 14, 2002, the soon-to-be sensation developed his passion for music early on, encouraged by his biggest fans: his family. “They are my rock and my foundation. My parents were music enthusiasts and introduced me to many hits from the 1980s growing up,” he reveals.

By 17, Tdooooo already made significant headway toward his destiny. “Music was an escape from negativity for me. I simply loved it. I began experimenting with it in high school, and trust me, I made a ton. I’m talking about a potential 500 unreleased songs!” This number might seem absurd until you consider that one of his favorite artists of all time, Juice WRLD, recorded over 2,000 songs in his tragically short career.

“Juice preached about the art of looking okay while not being okay. Whether it was a love song, party anthem, or a sad track, to me, it spoke about the unspoken. RIP, Juice!” But Juice WRLD isn’t the only artist that inspires Tdooooo. He cites Nigeria’s Burna Boy and Joeboy as well as Ghanaian crooners like King Promise, Black Sherif, and Lasmid, as some of his stylistic influences.

As a lover of all kinds of music, Tdooooo isn’t shooting for a “one size fits all” approach. His music will reflect his versatile perspective of life as he knows and experiences it. “The goal is simple: to unleash irresistibly fresh sounds. I want to spearhead change, inspire, and share what’s meant to be with the world. Pun intended,” he jokes. Eager listeners can expect Tdooooo’s music to blend popular Afro-inspired trends with his unique DNA–a resonant voice fit for stardom.

‘Meant to Be’ will officially usher Tdooooo into the music scene in grand style. While the release date hasn’t yet been announced, curious fans can follow the upcoming singer on his social handles for timely updates on his moves and forthcoming releases.