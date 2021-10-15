Teach children about hygiene and sanitation

Mr Joshua Manab, an Environmental Health Officer of Tema Metropolitan Assembly, under the Environment Health Unit has called for the introduction of hygiene and sanitation lessons to children so that they can appreciate nature.

Mr Manab who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Benemef Foundation said, Environment Health Officers in the country are doing a lot to deal with this issue of poor sanitation but their number to the population is too small.

He expressed concern that people still practice open defecation at the park near the Ashaiman overhead.

He appealed to Government to empower environmental health officers through motivation and other incentive packages.

He suggested that Government organizes workshops for environmental health officers, in-services training, and design programmes.

Mr Manab said the government have to come down to the level of environmental health officers to know the problem on the ground, organize a debate on how we can all come together to clean Ghana.

He also suggested that Government should provide free dustbin to every household to help deal with the problem.