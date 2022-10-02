Teach your children basic details about themselves – Regina Asamoah to parents

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Best Female Journalist 2019, Ms Regina Asamoah, has urged parents to teach their children the basic details and information they should know about them and the family.

She said this would help children to be identified quickly when they get lost or kidnapped.

“One key thing is that, we should teach our children the various addresses to our homes, telephone numbers and our full names rather than just mummy and daddy,” she said.

“Teach them your basic details so that wherever they go missing, they can be able to tell their identify, where they come from as well as the names of their parents,” she added.

Ms Asamoah made this during the premiering of, “One Year Journey of Reuniting Missing Children” documentary in Accra.

“Missing children” is an investigative documentary series by the Multiple Award-Winning Journalist, Regina Asamoah.

The documentaries focus on finding and reuniting Missing Children across the country.

She said, “since May 2021, the ‘Missing Children’ documentaries have so far reunited over 170 missing children and still counting.”

The 170 missing children were from Osu Children’s Home, Shelter for Abuse Children, Hope Way Children’s Home in Accra.

In Central Region, she said, she had been to Royal Seed and other orphanages in Apam, Winneba, Bawdwease.

Speaking about her journey, she said it had not been easy, adding that she didn’t take anything from the parents for bringing their missing children back to them.

Ms Asamoah, therefore, urged the public to come onboard and support the initiative to reunite families, bring hope and joy to children, who have been missing and tracked to their families.

Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the Founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, speaking at the premiering, appealed to the government to award journalists who work hard to make impact in the lives of people.

He said the, ‘Missing children’ initiative had brought hope to the society by reconnecting 170 missing children back to their families.

According to him, awarding journalists with such initiative would encourage and motivate them as well as others to work very hard for the betterment of the nation.

The Founder of Worldwide Miracle Outreach, encouraged Ms Asamoah to continue to be focused and seek God’s wisdom, adding that most people become great and forget where they started.

Mrs Linda Asante Agyei, GJA Vice-President commended Miss Asamoah for such an initiative, calling it a ‘ministry’.

Explaining the work of a journalist, she said it was not only to educate and inform but to make impact in the lives of people as well as the society.

She advised Ms Asamoah to take the missing children documentary to all the 16 regions, adding that there were a lot of missing children in the deprived areas.

The GJA Vice-President said it was time journalists shifted focus from politics to solutions journalism making good impact in the society as the work demands.