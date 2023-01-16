Teacher allegedly killed by Her Week Old Acquaintance

It was discovered on Friday that a Texas elementary school teacher who was shot to death in her backyard reportedly met her alleged attacker just one week earlier on a dating app.

Charvas Thompson, Wendy Duan’s boyfriend, was detained on Wednesday in Louisiana, more than 260 miles from the scene of the alleged shooting in her Sugar Land backyard last week.

The victim’s mother, who did not want her identity published on KHOU 11, stated that the two had only been dating for a week when Thompson killed Duan. They had connected using the “MeetMe” dating app, which upset Duan’s mother.

The upset mother said that Thompson gave her a horrible vibe and cautioned Duan against contacting strangers online.

Duan’s mother reportedly added, “She showed me the image.” “His name escapes me. Is that all she said—”Do you like him?” I replied, “No.”

Duan’s mother had a great intuition, but she never thought her daughter would die. She exclaimed, “It’s unbelievable.”

He is an extremely wicked person. He ended her life. I hope this man receives the full extent of the law.

In December 2021, Duan, an English as a Second Language (ESL) teacher in the Alief Independent School District, was selected ESL Teacher of the Year.

Duan was a passionate educator who prioritized her kids, according to her mother.

She urges me to visit the dollar store every Thursday to buy presents for children, the woman remarked.

Thompson is currently being returned to Texas via extradition. On Sunday, a warrant for his arrest was issued, charging him with murder and establishing a $500,000 bond.