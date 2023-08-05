Teacher killed in accident on Wenchi-Bamboi road  

The Wenchi Police have arrested a heavy-duty truck driver who allegedly run over a teacher, killing him instantly on the Wenchi-Bamboi road in the Bono Region.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered the sad incident happened at the portion of the road in front of the Wenchi Model “C” basic school on Thursday afternoon.

The Police has since deposited the body at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy, while investigations continued.

A reliable source at the Wenchi Divisional Police Command confirmed the incident but declined to further comment on it.

Nonetheless an eyewitness told the GNA the deceased was riding a motorbike when the incident happened, saying the deceased on the motorbike was heading in the same direction of the heavy-duty truck, loaded with lumber.