Teacher licensure examinations to be subject based

Mr Peter Nortsu-Kotoe, the Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Education, says the National Teaching Council (NTC) will review the 2023 teacher licensure examination to make it subject based.

“With the review, for instance, if you go to the university and you study geography or basic education, the licensure exams will largely be on the subject area of study instead of the general exams on literacy, numeracy, and professional skills,” he said.

Mr Nortsu-Kotoe said this on Thursday when the Committee and Dr Christian Addai-Poku, the Director General of the NTC, inspected the second edition of this year’s Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination at the auditorium of the Accra College of Education.

The National Teachers Licensure Examination was introduced by the government in 2019, backed by the Education Act of 2008, Act 778, with the first-ever teacher licensure exams taking place in September 2018.

The first licensure exams took place in September 2018 for over 28,000 newly-trained teachers.

The introduction of teacher licenses and continuous professional development were key policies being pursued by the government through the NTC, aimed at improving the professional standing and status of teachers in the country.

Mr Nortsu-Kotoe, who is also the Member of Parliament for Akatsi North, urged them to abide by the rules and regulations of the exams.

Mr Kwabena Amankwah Asiamah, the Chairman of the Committee, wished the teachers well and expressed worry about the poor performance in the May 2022 examination.

Mr Asiamah said there were private agencies giving tutorials to teachers who were preparing for the professional exams, urging them to take advantage of the opportunity.

He said the licensure exams would build their expertise in the field of teaching and prepare them for appointments outside the country.