Teacher Mante: Dedjie Residents Cry For Support

The leadership of Dedjie Settlers at Teacher Mante, a farming community in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern region of Ghana, has pleaded with the government, NGOs, and individuals to help address water and other challenges that make life unbearable for them. The appeals were made in separate interviews with our news team at Teacher Mante.

Speaking in an interview with the Nifahen, a divisional chief of Dedjie Settlers at Teacher Mante, Raphael Kwaku Ayivi, he noted that though Teacher Mante is a historic and commercial community along the Nsawam-Koforidua highway in the Eastern region, the area is bedevilled with water crises, mostly in the dry season.

This situation, he noted, results in parents and their children having to sacrifice their house chores and education rights for many hours in search of water. The lens of our camera caught this colored water being fetched from a nearby well for domestic purposes.

The divisional chief of Dedjie Settlers at Teacher Mante, Raphael Kwaku Ayivi, in an interview with our news team, expressed regret about the fact that water is universally accepted as life, yet they continue to struggle for water at Teacher Mante. He therefore pleaded with the government, NGOs, and all well-meaning Ghanaians to come to their aid.

One of the women in the Community, Felicia Nuvlo, noted that most pupils and students in the area either get to school late or don’t go to school at all due to the acute water crisis in the dry season. She also mentioned reported cases of waterborne diseases in the area. In the light of this, she pleaded with the government and NGOs to come to their aid.

Another woman from the community, Juliana Azaglo Sosi, noted that, quite apart from water challenges in the area, other issues militate against the expected development of the area. She mentioned inadequate public places of convenience, dust bins, and the like. She therefore pleaded with the Ayensuano District Assembly to help address these challenges.

Some others who spoke to our news team identified the invasion of Fulani herds on their farms as another major challenge affecting them. They recounted having only a tenth of the expected tomato harvest due to these herds of cattle. They were sad to indicate that, though they have notified traditional rulers and elders of the area about this predicament, nothing has been done to address the problem.