Teacher Mantey Residents Demonstrate “Unlawful” Demolition Of Homes

Over 200 angry residents of Panpanso community near Teacher Mante in the Ayensuano District are protesting what they call unlawful demolition of their homes, which has affected 11 houses, rendering many homeless.

According to them, the demolition was carried out by, “unknown persons for no particular reason with a pay loader machine, which was not found at the scene on the arrival of the Police.”

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh, the Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the residents retaliated by blocking the Accra to Kumasi highway with logs and burnt lorry tyres.

They were, however, calmed and convinced to clear the road by the Police led by the Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Francis K Nartey, the Ayensuano District Police Commander.

According to DSP Tetteh, one Famous Dogbe, aged 23, an “Okada” rider, was arrested for being suspected and an accomplice in the demolition exercise.

He said the Police have also mounted a search for one Kofi Acquah, for allegedly being the “brain behind the dastardly act.”

The affected persons were assured by the Divisional Police Commander to remain calm as frantic efforts were made to arrest the perpetrators to face the full rigors of the law.