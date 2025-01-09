Teacher Suspended After Video Captures Abuse of Three-Year-Old Student in Lagos School

The management of Christ-Mitots International School in Ikorodu, Lagos State, has suspended one of its teachers, Stella Nwadigo, following allegations of mistreatment and physical abuse of a three-year-old boy, Abayomi Micheal.

The incident, which was captured on video and shared on social media, shows the teacher slapping the child.

The disturbing footage, posted on X by a user named Oyindamola (#dammiedammie35), has sparked outrage online. In response to the incident, the Lagos State Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency confirmed the teacher’s arrest, commending those who brought the matter to their attention. The agency stated that an investigation into the abuse is now underway.

In a statement released on Thursday, Christ-Mitots International School described the incident as “deeply troubling,” stressing that the teacher’s actions were completely contrary to the school’s values and principles. The school emphasized its commitment to fostering a respectful and caring environment for students and confirmed that Nwadigo had been suspended indefinitely while the investigation continues.

“We are horrified by this incident and wish to make unequivocally clear that such actions will not be tolerated,” the school said in its statement. “We extend our sincerest apologies to the student and their family, and we are providing them with the support they need.”

As part of its response, the school management promised to implement mandatory training sessions for staff on child protection and positive disciplinary practices. They also introduced a confidential whistle-blowing system to encourage the reporting of inappropriate behavior, reiterating their zero-tolerance policy towards misconduct.

The school has assured the public that they are taking the necessary steps to address the issue responsibly and ensure the safety and well-being of all students moving forward.