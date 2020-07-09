A Ghanaian teacher union, the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), has urged the government to close down schools following the spread of COVID-19 in the institutions.

The calls followed the confirmation of eight COVID-19 cases involving a teacher and spouse, and six students of the Accra Girls Senior High School (SHS) in the Ghanaian capital.

President of NAGRAT Angel Carbonu on Wednesday said the present development raised concerns of fear over what may be happening in other schools across the West African country.”The fact of the matter is that Accra Girls is not the only SHS in this country. They do not operate in isolation and the students do not come from isolated geographical entities,” he said.

The NAGRAT president urged the government to heed to their calls by shutting down schools.He added, “I think we should bite the bullet and close down the schools.

The way things are going, I can assure you the story is not looking pleasant.” Meanwhile, a visit by Xinhua Wednesday to some secondary schools in eastern port city Tema, 38 km east of Accra, indicates a high level of apprehension among both teachers and students.Felix Sogah, a tutor at the Chemu SHS, told Xinhua the wearing of face masks and the social distancing protocol had not been well observed by the students and the general public across the country. He called on the government to deploy security personnel to ensure strict enforcement of the wearing of masks and social distancing protocol.

Ghana announced the reopening of schools for final year and second-year gold track students in June after they were closed down on March 16 following the spread of the pandemic in the cocoa-growing country.

The country’s case count stood at 21,968 with 17,156 recoveries and 129 deaths on Wednesday.Meanwhile, the Ghana Education Service has assured parents, guardians and the general public to remain calm as they work with the Ghana Health Service to ensure students remain safe and are able to prepare for their impending West African Senior School Certificate Examination in an environment devoid of anxiety.

