Teacher Unions on indefinite strike against Government’s failure to sack new GES Boss

Three Teacher Unions namely, GNAT, NAGRAT, CCT-GH have announced indefinite strike action due to lack of government commitment to sack Dr. Eric Nkansah as the Director General of the Ghana Education Service.

The strike action has made possible after Government failure to sack the new Director General of GES deadline of 4th November has expired.

The Unions were of the view that, the position of GES Boss since inception, is occupied by Educationist and therefore, does not want Dr. Eric Nkansah who is a Banker.

“It must be stated that the Director General position is the preserve of Educationists and has Beena the occupied by Educationists since its creation in 1974 to date. For the avoidance of doubt, Seventeen (17) Director Generals have been appointed to serve at the GES. Out of this number, five (5) were Professors from the Academia, who were known to have operated in the education space. The rest were all higher officers of the GES and remained as such, even under the military regimes”.

According to the Teacher Unions, they found it unacceptable for a Banker to be appointed as a Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), instead of Educationist at a time when many teachers who did the same course and related ones were registered by GES because it is not related to education”.

The Teacher Unions are therefore, demanding an apologies from both Ministry of Education and the Ghana Education Service to teachers for accepting the very qualification they rejected when teachers presented them.

The Unions have also vow to vehemently and vigorously resist any attempt to bring the Deputy Director General of Ghana Education Service, Mr. Anthony Boateng back into the system.

“We finally cautioned that should government fail to heed to our call, Leadership of the Teacher Unions would not be able to control the actions or inactions of their members, and the Ministry of Education and GES may have themselves to blame, in the final analysis”.