Teachers Advised To Eschew Acts Of Negativity That Affects Their Profession

Mr Isaac Owusu, the National President of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), has advised members of the association to eschew acts of negativity that affects their profession and the teacher union.

He said acts of immorality such as engaging female students into activities that could lure them into bad acts must be avoided.

“You must respect yourselves, the profession, as well as the Union,” he said.

Mr Owusu made the appeal during an encounter with members of the Union at Akatsi, in the Akatsi South Municipality of the Volta Region on Thursday, as part of an official tour to the area.

He also appealed to members of the association to desist from being involved in active politics.

Mr Owusu assured members that the association would continue to pursue better conditions for teachers and other challenges confronting them with the government.

Mr Thomas Mushah, General Secretary of the association, on his part, entreated members to protect the trust reposed in them as leaders.

He gave assurance that all policies and benefits such as loans and other promises due members would be fought for by them so that all would benefit.

Other issues regarding members’ welfare, promotions, taking stock of challenges confronting the association, among others were discussed.

The meeting, held at the Long Hall of the Akatsi Senior High Technical school, brought together union members from Akatsi North, Keta, Sogakope, and Anloga Districts.

Other Officials present include, Mr Prosper Agbeli, Akatsi South and North GNAT Chairman and other branch executives.