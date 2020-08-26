Some teachers and final year pupils in junior high schools in the Kumasi metropolis have praised the government for the decision to support them with one hot meal every day.

They say the intervention would not only help them to stay focused on their studies, but would also prevent them from going outside the school compound frequently to look for food.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in his 15th address to the nation on the measures taken against the spread of Covid-19 stated that all final year Junior High School (JHS) pupils, teachers and staff were going to be given one hot meal per day starting from Monday, August 24.

This decision, according to the President, was informed by the reported cases that some final year pupils who became hungry during school hours, often went out to buy food outside the school campus in contravention of the covid-19 protocols.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to some Junior High Schools (JHS) in Kumasi metropolis indicated that the free hot meals had actually started as had been instructed by the President.

Mr Owusu Boateng, a teacher at Bantama Presby Junior High School speaking to the GNA thanked the President for fulfilling his promise.

He said most pupils came to school without food and the intervention would help ease their minds to enable them concentrate on their studies to pass the examinations.

Ms Grace Manu, a final year pupil of the school said the meal would help some of them to stay in school for extra hours to study and prepare themselves well for the upcoming examination.

At the Maakro Methodist JHS, Mr. Yaw Sarfo, a teacher, commended the government for the initiative and said many pupils reported to school on Monday because of the free hot meal.

Master Gideon Yeboah, a final year pupil, expressed his gratitude to the government for the meal.

“This free hot meal will help me save money for my books”, he indicated.

Mrs Adwoa Adjei Boahen, Headmistress of Ohwimase M.A Basic School said the government intervention was beneficial for the pupils since that would help them prepare well for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

Again, it would help pupils from poor backgrounds to get full concentration for their examination.

Mrs. Boahen however, said the government would have given the teachers some small allowances instead of the meals.

Master Michael Appiah Kubi, a student of the Kwadaso Bethel Methodist School told the GNA that he was extremely happy, when he heard the President announcing the initiative.

This is because he was going to school every morning without food and the gesture had come as a great relief to him and others like him.

Ms Francisca Boakyewaa, also a pupil of the school, said the gesture would help her to save some money to buy books and other learning materials to prepare adequately towards her examination.