Teachers Applauded For Sustaining Civic Education Clubs Across The Country

Mr Yaw Somuah the Birim South District Director of National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has lauded teachers for their support in sustaining civic education clubs reactivated in schools last year.

He said teachers ensured that student executives of the clubs engaged their students’ members in deliberative forums on rights and responsibilities enshrined in the country’s constitution and good citizenship.

The Director in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said the civic education clubs were inactive and would be reactivated in 2021 in 20 Basic schools in the Birim South District of the Eastern Region.

The schools include Asawase D/A Junior High School (JHS), Akyem Swedru Methodist JHS, Aduasa Zion JHS and Mount Calvary Academy.

The civic education club is a non -partisan voluntary organizations which engage in the study and discussion of Ghana’s constitution as the fundamental law of the country.

It aims at bringing the constitution to the doorstep of every Ghanaian.

The establishment of clubs in the schools sought the election of students’ executives to administer affairs of the club under the guidance of their teacher patrons.