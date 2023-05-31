Teachers Demand Timely Delivery of Promised Laptops

A group of aggrieved teachers, organized under the banner of the “One Teacher One Laptop Association,” has expressed their dissatisfaction with the Ghanaian government over the delay in delivering the laptops promised to them.

The initiative was introduced with the goal of providing every teacher with a laptop to enhance teaching and learning.

In an interview with Mr. Effah Kwaku Tabiri, the Secretary of the Association, by Bechem based High Radio, he revealed that the teachers were never consulted about the initiative, yet their money was deducted for the laptops they did not even want. Initially, they were informed that the total cost of the laptop was GHc 1,831.47, with the government covering 70% of the expense while teachers were expected to pay the remaining 30%.

Mr. Tabiri emphasized that a significant amount, GHc 509 or more, was deducted from their professional development allowance in 2021.

Despite this, a large majority of teachers are still awaiting the delivery of their laptops, even after two years have passed. Frustrated with the lack of progress, the teachers have sought assistance from teacher unions, but so far, no solution has been found.

They are now notifying the Ghanaian government that it must honor its promise or face their strong opposition in the near future. Additionally, Mr. Tabiri expressed concerns about the “one Teacher one Laptop” policy, viewing it as a means for authorities to engage in corruption and mismanagement.

He claimed that almost all distributed laptops had developed numerous faults, further exacerbating the teachers’ frustrations.

In the event that the promised laptops are not delivered in a timely manner, the teachers plan to pursue legal action and demand a refund of their deducted funds, along with interest, citing a breach of contract.

The delays and dissatisfaction surrounding the “one Teacher one Laptop” initiative highlight the pressing need for transparent and efficient implementation of educational policies, ensuring that teachers receive the necessary tools to support their teaching endeavour.