Teachers hail GES D-G sack, call for dismissal of Dep. D-G, Anthony Boateng

Pre-tertiary teachers across the country have hailed the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for relieving the Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Prof. Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, from the position.

News Ghana’s monitoring of various teacher platforms across the country indicates that teachers are happy that the President has finally asked Prof. Amankwa to go back to where he came from.

Some of the comments on the teacher’s platforms read, “It’s been long overdue,” “Teachers have been made school boys under him; you express your opinion on educational issues and you are victimized.” “He, together with Anthony Boateng and the leadership of teacher unions, plotted to deduct a whooping GH₵509 for inferior laptops. He forgot he was holding a public office. ”

The teachers are, however, asking President Akufo-Addo to immediately dismiss Anthony Boateng, Deputy Director-General in-charge of Management Services, who is supposed to be retired but has been given a contract extension.

According to them, Boateng is the main problem at the GES, who has over the years become an impediment to the progress of teachers’ welfare.

One teacher who preferred to remain anonymous said, “This man is the reason why teachers on retirement are not leaving for others to replace them. There have been several issues with promotion exams under him. The angry teacher asked how all teachers who wrote exams at a single center at the Ada College of Education last year failed.

The teachers are asking the President to, as a matter of urgency, sack Anthony Boateng as well and appoint a new crop of leaders to come and revamp the sinking image of the Ghana Education Service.

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, was booted out of the office on Tuesday.

He is to go back to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), from where he was seconded to the GES.

A letter from the presidency, dated October 17, 2022, signed by the Secretary to the President, Nana Bediatuo Asante, thanked him for his service to the nation and wished him the “very best in future endeavours.”

This is following the termination of his secondment and a directive to return to his position at the KNUST.

Prof. Opoku-Amankwa was first appointed as Director-General of the GES in April 2017 on secondment from the KNUST.

And after three years in office, the President, in a letter dated January 22, 2021, appointed him again as D-G of GES, and in another letter dated June 14, 2021, extending his secondment from KNUST.

But the letter from the presidency said the extension was in “contravention of the Human Resource Policy Framework and Manual of the Public Services Commission as it purports to extend your secondment beyond the 3-year maximum limit.”

“The Ministry of Education has informed this Office [of the President] that the exigencies that required your skills and expertise as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service do not exist any longer. Moreover, the extension of your secondment by the 14th June, 2021 letter is in contravention of the Human Resource Policy Framework and Manual of the Public Services Commission, as it purports to extend your secondment beyond the 3-year maximum limit, “it added. Enditem