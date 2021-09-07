Teachers in England Failing to Prevent Spread of Hateful Extremism Among Students

Dangerous extremist views are spreading among schoolchildren in England as teachers lack adequate strategy to fight back against racism, misogyny and homophobia, a new study, carried out by researchers at University College London’s (UCL) Institute of Education and commissioned by education charity SINCE 9/11, revealed on Tuesday.

The Addressing Extremism Through the Classroom study found that teachers are focusing on reporting children thought to be at risk of radicalization, instead of teaching their students about extremism. The actual teaching process is sometimes “superficial” and “tokenistic,” the researchers said, emphasizing that this does not help eliminate the root causes of radicalization.

The researchers interviewed 96 teachers in England as part of the study and found that a fifth of the teachers felt only “somewhat” or “not at all” c confident in dealing with matters relating to far-right extremism and conspiracy theories.

According to the new study, over half of the teachers heard students express far-right extremist views in the classroom, while around three-quarters heard “extremist views about women” or Islamophobia.

“This research is a wake-up call for us all. We must make sure that every pupil is taught how to reject extremist beliefs and ideologies. We urgently need to equip schools with the tools to teach pupils how to reject extremist views. Dangerous ideologies must never be swept under the carpet,” Kamal Hanif, a trustee of SINCE 9/11 and an expert on preventing violent extremism in schools, said as quoted by UCL on Tuesday.

Hanif emphasized that as the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks approaches it is becoming more evident that the government needs to get more involved in preventing young people from getting under the influence of extremist views that are often spread online.