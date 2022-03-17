Teachers In Kadjebi Trained On Learning Roots Teaching Strategy

Some 56 Kindergarten (KG) teachers in the Kadjebi District of the Oti Region have been trained on Learning Roots (LRs) teaching strategy.

LR as a project model for Early Childhood Development programme (ECD) and Early Childhood Education (ECE) envisions the education sector taking a lead role and working in close collaboration other sectors, such as health, nutrition, child protection, and livelihoods.

Any programme that operates without such cross-sectoral integration would fall short of its goals to help young children maximize their development.

LR also recognises that parents and teachers play the most roles in the learning and development of young children.

Mr Bernard Osei, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Ghana Education Service, Kadjebi Directorate disclosed this at the opening of a 4-day training workshop for 56 KG 1 and 2 Teachers, 28 Headteachers and 4 Circuit Supervisors at Kadjebi in the Oti Region, organised by GES, with support from the Nkwanta Cluster office of World Vision Ghana.

He asked the participants to love and care for the KG child since “it is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men”.

Miss Isling Patience Adzokatse, a Facilitator, said the workshop was to complement what the teachers are already doing in the classroom.

She said it was expected that the participants would have added knowledge of classroom routines and creation of materials to aid teaching and learning.

Miss Adzokatse, who took the participants through: “Qualities of a good ECD centre, Holistic child development, Readiness to learn for a lifetime,” among others advised them to handle their KG kids as their children and be their friends.

She said whatever they did to them would have emotional and psychological effects on them.