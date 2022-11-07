Teachers in Kumasi divided over strike

Teachers in Kumasi and its environs seem to be divided over the strike announced by the various teacher unions in the country.

While some basic schools are in full session with teachers in the classrooms teaching, others have the teachers present in the schools, but not teaching.

A visit to some schools in the Asokore-Mampong Municipality and the Kumasi metropolis during lessons hours on Monday morning, revealed these two scenarios.

All the schools that the Ghana News Agency visited were open.

At the Asokore-Mampong JHS ‘A’ and “B,’ the pupils were seen playing on the school field, while the teachers were standing in groups, discussing the action.

Some of the pupils told the Ghana News Agency that, their teachers told them at the morning assembly that they were on strike and that they were not going to teach.

The teachers, however, asked them not to go home.

At the Asokore-Mampong R/C ‘A’ and ‘B’ primary schools, some of the teachers who spoke to the GNA on condition of anonymity, said they would not be in school on Tuesday if there was no positive communication from their union leaders.

According to them, they came to school because some of them had the information on the strike late and were therefore not too sure about that.

However, at the Adum Presby JHS and Primary schools, classes were in full session with teachers going about their normal duties.

The teachers told the GNA that they did not have any official communication on the strike and were therefore in class teaching.

The three pre-tertiary teacher unions- The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and the Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT) have declared a nationwide strike over the appointment of Dr Eric Nkansah, as the new Director General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

According to them, the new Director General is not a professional teacher and was therefore not fit to serve as the head of the GES.

Head teachers in the schools visited declined to comment, except to say that they were at post.