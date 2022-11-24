Teachers jn Upper East receive training to improve teaching of mathematics

The Ghana Society for Education Technology (GSET) in collaboration with the African Science Academy (ASA) has trained mathematics teachers in the Upper East Region on innovative techniques of teaching mathematics.

The training, which had funding support from Tullow Oil, is part of the ASA Mathematics Masterclass initiative to whip up interest of girls in Science and Mathematics and brought together over 70 Mathematics teachers drawn across second cycle institutions in the region.

The Maths Masterclass is an educational open day conference organised to share and widen the knowledge of Senior High School Mathematics Teachers by introducing to them practical ways and more engaging techniques of teaching mathematics.

It aims at equipping, training and guiding educators on innovative teaching techniques that could enhance their daily activities as teachers and enable them to deal with complex concepts in mathematics as a subject.

The ASA is an all-girls advanced-level school for mathematics and science, founded by African Gifted Foundation that is aimed to build the capacity of stakeholders to advance Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education in Ghana, especially among girls.

Speaking at the eighth edition held in Bolgatanga, Mr Miracle Daniel Gavor, the Founder of GSET, said the ASA Maths Masterclass was aimed at promoting STEM based education and social innovation especially among girls in Ghana through innovative teaching and guidance.

He explained that there had been several educational reforms to promote STEM education in the country, however, many teachers especially in the rural communities who did not have the information and materials continued to be left behind.

“Mathematics is a subject that is applicable in almost everything we do, and it needs attention, but more so in a practical way, so that it could be engaging for students to develop interest; hence the need for mathematics teachers to be equipped practically,” he added.

Ms. Gifty Ghansah, the Headteacher of the ASA, said the mathematics was perceived by most students, especially females, to be difficult and the ASA was focused on demystifying such a notion through strengthening the capacity of teachers to break down concepts to make it more engaging.

“Since 2017, the Maths Masterclass has impacted the lives of about 450 teachers and over 45,000 students across the country, and it is worth noting that there has always been a rippling effect as participants from schools go back to teach others,” she said.

Ms. Yasameen Al-Jbourg, the Executive Director, African Gifted Foundation, noted that STEM education, particularly mathematics was key in the current industrial revolution.

She noted that the foundation with the given the support was determined to scale up the training in all the regions in the country to reach 2,500 teachers by 2031.

MS Mollydean Zong Buntuya, the Upper East Regional Training Officer, Ghana Education Service, lauded the initiative for improving STEM education in the country, especially the rural regions and urged the beneficiary teachers to use the knowledge to improve performance.

The GSET is a Ghanaian education technology non-government oganisation devoted to transforming education through technology and create enabling the environment for all to comfortably use technology to impart knowledge and enhance teaching.