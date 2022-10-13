Teachers need support to transform education –UER GNAT

The Upper East Regional wing of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has called on government to provide teachers with the requisite support to transform education in the country.

“The common core programme or standard based curriculum, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) among others aimed at transforming education would yield no results without well prepared teachers”.

Ms Ivy Naaso, the regional chairperson made the call when she addressed members of the Association in Bolgatanga, as part of activities to mark World Teachers Day.

“Teachers simplify the complex, and make abstract concepts accessible to students thereby exposing them to ideas and topics that they might otherwise not have come into contact with, hence they need for teachers to be equipped” she added

The theme for this year’s World Teachers Day was “The Transformation of Education begins with the Teacher”.

The Upper East Regional wing of GNAT marked the day with a football match against the Regional Police Command, aimed at building peace and unity to beef up security in various schools in the Region.

The Regional Chairperson said it was crucial to build a good relationship with the Police Service to enable Teachers to team up with the service to curb the increasing acts of violence in some schools in the region.

Mr Charles Atakibire Ateem, the Bolgatanga Municipal Chairman of GNAT called on members not to relent but work tirelessly to equip their students with the requisite knowledge that would propel them to contribute to national development.

“The police with us here today are our products and it is important we give out our best to produce people valuable to society that we will be proud of”, he added.