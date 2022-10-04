Teachers To Celebrate Day With Fun Games ‘Mini Olympics’ And Exhibition

Members of the Ghana National Association Of Teachers in the Accra Metro East District will make merry at this Year’s Teachers Day Celebrations on Wednesday October 5, 2022 at the St. Thomas Aquinas SHS with fun games dubbed “Mini Olympic Games’ and an exhibition.

According to Madam Gifty Aku Mensah, chairlady of Accra Metro East – GNAT, the celebration is under the theme “The Transformation Of Education Begins With Teachers”, and the activities will include inter locals pillow fight, cooking competition, soccer, ampe, dancing chair, tug of war, washing competition, make-up session, exhibition and sale of sponsors products at factory price.

The guest of honour is Hon. Agnes Naa Momo Lartey, and the guest speaker will be Madam Sarah Oye Owiredu, the Greater Accra, GNAT chairperson.

The event which will be organised by Dreamland Sports Plus is sponsored by Teachers Fund, Oriflame, Milife Insurance and One On One Foundation.

Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams of Dreamland Sports Plus who is youth coordinator of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) said the event is a mini Olympic Games for teachers with some traditional games.

He called for the promotion of traditional games and teachers to indulge in activities to be healthy and fit.