Teachers trained on effective teaching for classroom management

Teachers have been urged to formulate effective instructional guidelines for their students.

This will help them to properly evaluate outcomes to determine effective classroom management and redirect teaching strategies.

Dr. Kofi Ashiboe-Mensah, a lecturer at the Ho Technical University, made the call at a training on effective teaching for classroom management and cognitive learning for final year students at Westley College of Education in Kumasi.

The aim was to help expose the teacher trainees to the realities of teaching, learning processes and practicalities of what they have learnt in the classrooms.

It was also to help the trainees receive a better understanding of the National Teaching Standards (NTS) and National Teacher Curriculum Framework (NTCF) as well as the need to create learning experiments for learners.

Dr. Ashiboe-Mensah indicated that teaching styles offered opportunities to learners to use a variety of teaching methods in an effective learning environment.

He attributed the poor achievements of teaching at all levels to ineffective instructional strategies and methods, teacher incompetency, lack of motivation and concentration in learning.

Dr. Ashiboe-Mensah stressed the need for teacher trainees to inculcate effective pedagogical strategy in their day to day teaching profession to help address some of these challenges in the classroom.

He said it was the responsibility of the teacher to guide pupils to learn and the way they must learn with strategies devoid of culture identity.

Mr Kennedy Ameyaw Baah, acting Principal of Wesley College, explained that the final year students were the first batch of the four-year curriculum programme which demanded them to write the licensure exams after their national services.

The training was to help guide them to pass the licensure exams, but also to be effective teachers in the classroom.

He advised them to be committed in their field of endeavours in order to contribute meaningfully to the educational growth of the country