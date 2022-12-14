Teachers undergo training on teaching strategies

The Ghana Science Association (GSA) in Cape Coast has organised a workshop to empower Biology and Mathematics teachers of Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Central Region on modern teaching methods to enhance academic outcomes.

The session taught the teachers how to use 21st Century skills and technology to prepare students to become critical and creative thinkers, communicate effectively and develop leadership qualities.

The workshop, supported by the College of Agricultural and Natural Sciences (CANS) of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), was also aimed at reversing the declining performance in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses across all schools.

The more than 50 teachers were taken through topics such as ‘Mendalian Genetics’, ‘Genetic Variation’, ‘Conservation of Natural Resources’ and ‘Biological Drawings in the Biology session’ while the mathematics session focused on ‘Integration’, ‘Vectors,’, ‘Permutation’, ‘Statistics’ and ‘Mechanics’.

Prof Michael Adinortey, President of GAS, UCC branch, indicated that the workshop was line with the Association’s mandate to advance the study of science in Ghana and support government in training high quality human resource at the secondary and tertiary levels.

He said the use of ICT in teaching Biology and Mathematics enhanced teaching and learning as students were able to visualise biological and mathematical concepts and ideas better, citing animations and multimedia.

“Students can explore and make discoveries with games, simulations and digital tools. Teachers can enhance the learning process and make concepts come alive through engaging and interactive media.

“For example, teaching Mathematics which some think is an abstract subject can be made friendly by making use of some ICT models,” he said.

Prof Adinortey observed that the dwindling investment in science education coupled with the current economic hardship was gravely affecting the development of the field.

However, he admonished teachers to be innovative and not allow the situation to affect their delivery.

“We should make use of the appropriate technology. The fact that we don’t have all the resources does not mean we cannot train our students to compete anywhere in the world.

“If you can deal with most of the things around you which are not that expensive and easily accessible, it is going to do us a lot of good,” he noted.

Prof Adinortey was hopeful that the workshop would make an impact in the teachers’ delivery.

Prof Emmanuel Essel, Dean of School of Physical Sciences, UCC and facilitator at the workshop, noted that most teachers shied away from teaching certain topics because they were not good in those areas, or they were limited by time.

“The area is mostly with the Mechanics section which has something to do physics and so if the teacher is not very good at the Physics aspect, they may tend to skip that one,” he observed.

“Many areas are not attempted by students in WASSCE and so we have to make sure teachers are well grounded so that they can teach the students,” he added.

Some participants indicated that the workshop would help them to transform their students in and outside of the classroom.

Mr Douglas Aidoo, a biology teacher with the Moree Senior High School said he had been equipped with new skills and strategies to improve his approach in teaching but lamented the lack logistics in his school.

“Biology is practical and we need a lot of logistics to make it practical. They encouraged us to use animations and videos but we lack some of these things but we will do our best,” he said.

He urged the Association to regularise the session to enhance their teaching skills.

Mr Kofi Foli Mensah from the Methodist Senior High School described the workshop as an eyeopener given the new strategies they were exposed to.

However, he expressed challenge with the limited contact time hours they had with students.

“If I am to do all of these practical things in two hours, how can a class of about 70 students grab it?” he lamented, calling for an extension in the semester time to cover more topics.