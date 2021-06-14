Teachers have been urged to help instil cultural and moral values into school children to facilitate their proper upbringing and development.

“Culture depicts the true identity of people and we ought to strive to inculcate these values in our younger generation”, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister who gave the advice indicated.

The Regional Minister said this when the Board of Twene Amanfo Senior High and Technical School (TASTECT) in Sunyani paid a courtesy call on her to congratulate the Minister on her appointment.

Madam Owusu-Banahene expressed concern about the high moral decadence among the youth of today, saying, teachers could use culture to transform and improve on moral uprightness among children and students.

She noted that Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) were a prerequisite to facilitate accelerated national development, hence, the need for the Board to concentrate on enhancing the development of TASTEC.

Mad Owusu Banahene advised stakeholders in the education sector including the media to highlight the benefits of technical education to motivate more students to pursue technical education programmes.

She said her doors were always open to new ideas, suggestions and advice and hoped that the Board would contact her regularly, identify and help tackle issues hindering technical education in the region.

Mr Ransford Antwi, the Board Chairman of TASTEC said the school required computers to improve on the study of ICT and appealed to the Regional Minister to come to their aid.

Mr Gordon Osei Marfo, the Headmaster of TASTEC appealed for support towards the re-wiring of the school.