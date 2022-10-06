Teachers urged to produce morally upright citizens

Professor Charles Ackah, a Senior Lecturer of the University of Ghana, has called on teachers to use the “weapon of teaching” to produce morally upright citizens, who can change the fortunes of the nation.

He said teachers were not to only define the intellect and abilities of students but also the integrity, moral uprightness and trustworthiness of any student that passed through the walls of any educational facility particularly at the formative levels.

The Professor mentioned that teachers must recognise their God given mandate to mould Ghanaian children and that as agents of transformation, they should be careful to lead that transformed lives themselves to serve as role models to the children.

Professor Ackah said this at a symposium and award ceremony organised by the Shama Ahanta East office of the Ghana National Association of Teachers at Fijai in the Western Region.

The symposium highlighted the need for teachers to help the young generation to avoid greed, corruption, lesbianism and other vices that were destroying the social fibre of society.

Professor Ackah, also a member of Living Seed Ghana, a network concerned about Teacher Behaviour queried, “why are the accountant squandering monies and will balance the books at all costs, why are the contractors performing shoddy jobs here and there and why does it look like anything, and everything is now acceptable in society”.

He continued that parents rarely had time for children in this dispensation and so the teacher’s role had become even more important.

Professor Ackah therefore entreated teachers to go back to quality in teaching, build strong morals in children adding, “the education in the 70s must be revisited to change children’s behaviours in the coming years”.

Mr. Eric Mussey, the Chairman for the Shama Ahanta East Metropolitan GNAT urged teachers to continuously give off their best despite the hindrances in line of duty.

He said the Union would continue to push for the interest of teachers with Educational Stakeholders and encouraged them to advance in learning in order to be abreast with modern pedagogy.

Mrs. Kate Biney, the Effia Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly, EKMA Director of Education advised them to really define and refine the character traits of the children they teach for a better society.

Mr Fiifi Buckman, the former NDC MP aspirant for EKMA, called on teachers to revive patriotism and nationalism in children to be able to contribute meaningfully to the development of the country.

The occasion was used to award teachers, schools and Executives of the Association who had served well and improved upon education in the Shama Ahanta East Metropolitan area.

Madam Sonia Salbre was adjudged the best Mathematics teacher while Queenstar Amenla Quarm won at the primary school level in EKMA.

Madam Paulina Yawson won at the KG level in the Shama District.

There were also awards for the best public and private schools.