Teachers without ‘green pass’ in Israel to be given leave without pay

Teachers in Israel without the so-called green pass who also do not want to be tested for the coronavirus will be stopped from teaching from October 3.

The green pass is available for those who have been vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19.

The teachers will also not be allowed to host online classes and will not receive a salary, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Education confirmed on Thursday.

According to media reports, from October 3 onwards, green passes will also only be valid for up to six months after the second vaccination. After that, those affected must receive a third jab as a booster.

Israel is trying to increase the stagnant vaccination rate and reach vaccination sceptics and objectors in the face of high infection numbers.

On Thursday, 5,921 new coronavirus cases were reported by the Health Ministry for the previous day. So far, around 60 per cent of the 9.4 million inhabitants have been vaccinated twice, and just under 34 per cent have received a booster jab.

Experts had already warned in recent days that the health system is overburdened by unvaccinated, seriously ill Covid-19 patients.

At the end of July, Israel became the first country in the world to start offering a third jab.

The background for the decision are figures from the Ministry of Health, according to which the effectiveness of vaccination has declined sharply since the beginning of June.

The only requirement to receive the booster jab is that the second one must have been given at least five months earlier.