Team Ghana at 2nd African Beach Games 2023

Ghana will be presenting the youngest set of athletes (Under 17, 18, 21 year olds) in Open Water Swimming and fast emerging Teqball disciplines at the 2nd African Beach Games in Hammamet, Tunisia.

Ghana has also brought the smallest contingent of just four athletes in line with *”The Future”* theme of the Games.

According to GOC Communications Director / Chairman of Ghana Beach Soccer, this is to allow Team Ghana to explore and learn as much as possible for the next Games by which time more qualification slots would be secured.

52 countries announce their presence in Hammamet in Tunisia, more than 1,100 athletes have confirmed their participation and 500 officials will be involved and 300 volunteers mobilized for the 2nd African Beach Games. From June 23 to 30, 2023, the Yasmine Hammamet station will welcome beautiful people for a very strong moment in sport and African Olympism

Daily updates on Team Ghana’s participation and progress will be captured via *The African Beach Games Updates* across Television and Social Media platforms of the GOC plus media partners.

Source GOC Communications