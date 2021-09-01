Team Ghana At Tokyo 2020 Visits Ashfoam

Team Ghana At Tokyo 2020 on Wednesday paid a courtesy call on Ashfoam Ghana.

Ashfoam Ghana was the main sponsor of the apparel of Team Ghana at the Tokyo2020 Olympic Games.

The Olympic Team met the management of Ashfoam who were very happy of their achievement at the world’s biggest sports festival.

General Manager of Ashfoam, George Massih advised the boxers to work hard and continue to strive hard to make names and history for themselves.

He urged them to continue to work with the GOC and win more laurels for the nation.

Marketing Manager, Nana Yaw Ampem Darko-Antwi also said Ashfoam will continue to support the GOC and Ghana Sports Federations to develop talents to represent the nation at international competitions.

Other members of Team Ghana on the trip were boxers Suleimanu Tetteh and Shakul Samed as well as weightlifter, Christian Amoah who moved from 148th position to 12th at the Olympic Games.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr. George Lamptey, coaches Akai Nettey and Ofori Asare were among the visitors.