Team Ghana departs for World Athletics Championship in Budapest 

Athletes and officials representing Ghana at the upcoming World Athletics Championship have departed from their training base in France for Budapest, Hungary.



Despite the hiccups and denial of visas to some athletes and officials, Team Ghana, led by 200m sprinter and national record holder Joseph Paul Amoah, are currently enroute to the World Championships after a successful camping trip in France.

Other team members, including Deborah Acquah, James Dadzie, Isaac Botsio, Aziz Mohammed, Solomon Diafo, and Edwin Gadayi, would compete at this year’s championship, which starts from August 19 -27, 2023.

James Dadzie and Joseph Paul Amoah would compete in the men’s 200m race and Deborah Acquah in the women’s long jump.

Team Ghana would also have a shot at the 4x100m race, with James Dadzie, who is one of the fastest 200m world runners this year, leading the charge and the likes of Edwin Gadayi, Isaac Botsio, and Paul Amoah as supporting cast members.

Long-distance runner Aziz Mohammed would compete in the 1500m race, while Florence Agyeman competes in the 400m race.

Rose Yeboah, who is the current national record holder in women’s high jump, would not feature at the championship despite securing qualification due to visa denial, as would Sarfo Ansah, who was also denied.