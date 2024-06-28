Team Ghana Prepares for Paris 2024 Paralympic Games in Paris Training Camp

Ghana’s para-powerlifting team is diligently preparing for the upcoming Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, which will be held from August 28 to September 8, 2024.

Based in Paris, France, the six-member team comprises three athletes, two coaches, and one team leader.

They are undergoing intensive training in Gennevilliers, supported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the French Embassy in Ghana, and the Mayor of Gennevilliers.

Athletes Tahiru Haruna, Isaac Obeng, and Patricia Nyamekye are focused on rigorous training regimes to secure Ghana’s medals in the prestigious global event. Coaches Prince Nyarko and George Ohene Adu, alongside team leader Majeed Eldeen, are instrumental in guiding the team towards peak performance.

This training camp signifies Ghana’s commitment to achieving excellence at the Paralympic Games, highlighting their determination to shine on the international stage in September.