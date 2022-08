Team Ghana returns from 2022 Commonwealth Games

Team Ghana arrived from Birmingham, United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday morning after participating in the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

They were welcome by dignitaries including the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Abraham Neequaye, former President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr. George Lamptey, Mr. Alex Ntiamoah Boakye, CEO of Box Office Boxing Promotions and Mr. Majeed Bawa of the Deputy Director-General of the NSA.

Also at the airport to welcome the sports men and women were coaches and boxing fans of Joseph “Jaguar” Commey, Abraham Mensah who won silver and Wahid Omar who got bronze in boxing.

Deborah Acquah who laced Ghana’s medal list with a bronze medal in Long Jump, was also welcomed by her fans, friends and family.

Ghana’s other medal winner was Joseph Paul Amoah who placed third in 200 meters and got a bronze medal.

Coach Ofori Asare of the Black Bombers thanked all who supported them in difficult times and hoped that things would change for the better in terms of welfare of national amateur boxers.

The President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr. Ben Quartey also thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority as well as the Ghana Olympic Committee and all who in diverse ways contributed to their success.

He called for more investment into boxing because it is the nation’s number one sport in terms on achievements.

“We are not going to rest as we have more work to do,” he added.