Team Ghana to camp and train in Strasbourg ahead of Paris 2024

President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC), Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah has disclosed that Team Ghana is planning to camp and train in Strasbourg for two months before the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

According to the astute sports administrators, Ghana must improve upon her achievements at the last Games in Tokyo where Samuel Takyi grabbed a bronze (the only medal for African boxing).

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah led a delegation from Ghana to meet Paris 2024 Organising Committee, Alejandro Recalde, Manager, NOC Relations.

The team included Isaac Duah, Chef Du Mission Ghana, Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, Dep Minister of Youth and Sports, Sophie Lorant International Relations Director and Alhaji Hafiz Adams, Chief Director at the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The delegation also interacted with Ghana’s Ambassador to France. H.E. Madam Anna Bossman and Deputy Mayor of Strasbourg, Hon. Owusu Tuffour, Director,

They then had consultation with Paula Alley, NOC Relations, Philippe Fischer-Dieskau, Head of Dept. of Sports and Madame Marie Wendling, Pool Manager at the Strasbourg Aquatic Centre, Md Estelle David, Director of the Centre, Frank Schaff, Dep Director, Philippe Fischer-Dieskau, Head of Sports Dept.

Deputy Mayor Owusu Tuffour of Strasbourg described the Strasbourg Centre For Sports Excellence where Ghana’s Pre Games Training will be sited as excellent.

The Ghanaian-born Deputy Mayor of Strasbourg presented the Strasbourg Centre for Sports Excellence to the delegation.

Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah said the meeting was important, timely and beneficial as Ghana must prepare well to create the atmosphere for excellent performance before, during and even after the Games.

He hoped that Strasbourg will contribute to the success of Team Ghana at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

The Olympics will be held in Paris in 2024, from July 26 to August 11 with a lot of new developments such as a 50/50 male-female ratio, the opening to take place on the Seine river, women will close the Olympics, and a number of new sports added like Olympic skateboarding, Olympic sport climbing, the unique sport: Olympic surfing and Olympic breakdancing.

Source GOC Communications