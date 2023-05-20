Teamwork of Africa Power Cultural group performs at 16th African Traditonal Medicines Day

A notable Ghanaian traditional cultural group called Teamwork of Africa Power performed at the 16th African Traditional Medicines Day yesterday, 31st August 2018 in Kumasi.

The group led by Derrick Kwadeo Antwi and his Assistant Linda Osei Bonsu gave in their best by entertaining fans with their traditional instruments the dobro, cowbell, percussions , congas aswell as mixing traditional dances like Adwoa and Kpanlogo .

The lead singer Selorm Sarbah who opened the act was praised by Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, Madam Elizabeth Agyeman for her powerful voice.

The Deputy Minister in a welcome address also acknowledged the organizers for employing the services of the cultural group to entertain patrons.

She wished the group well and encouraged them to continue promoting Ghanaian culture through their music and outfits.

Present at the function were the Deputy Minister for Health, Madam Tina Gifty Mensah, Deputy Minister, Ashanti Region, Madam Elizabeth Agyeman, the head of department, Department of Herbal Medicine, School of Pharmacy, KNUST, Prof George Kuffour, WHO Country Representative, Dr Owen Laws Kaluwa, Director- Traditional and Alternate Medicines Directorate (TAMD), Ministry of Health, Dr Anastasia Yirenkyi, officials from Foods and Drug Authority (FDA), Centre for Plant Medicine Research (CPMR), Traditional leaders who represented the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II , Senior Lecturer from KNUST, Dr Kingsley Amponsah, members and executives of the Ghana Federation of Traditional Medicine (GHAFTRAM) among others.