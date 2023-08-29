Tearful And Emotional Boxing Sensation Freezy Macbones Returns Home

UK based Ghanaian Light Heavyweight Boxer; Freezy Macbones aka Seth Gyimah has landed in the Ghanaian capital Accra.

The highly rated fighter who was also courted by Boxing UK, has been given the green light to participate in the upcoming African Qualifiers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France.

After choosing to fight for his country of birth Freezy Macbones will be traveling to Senegal where he must win in his weight division before he can book Ghana’s ticket to the Olympic Games next summer.

It was a tearful and emotional reunion with his family at the Kotoka International airport as tears trickled down his cheeks. Freezy said; ” It’s great to be back home after so many years. I have a big assignment coming up in Senegal and by the grace of God I’ll make Ghanaians proud. Thank you all so much for your love and support”.

The boxer was met on arrival by the President of Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation Bernard Quartey and his executives.

Also present were media moguls Abeiku Santana aka Mr Tourism of Despite Media and Yaw Ampofo Ankrah who doubles as Communications Director of the Ghana Olympic Committee.

Freezy was accompanied by his road manager Thaddeus Adomako who is an upcoming music talent promoter in the UK.

The boxer has already joined his Black Bombers colleagues in camp as he steps up intensive training ahead of the African Boxing Championships in Senegal.