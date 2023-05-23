Tears in court as two men get 20 years for attempted robbery

Two men wept uncontrollably at an Adentan Circuit Court when they were sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each for attempted robbery.

Agoro Sheriff, 20, and Richard Kwame Kusi 18 are said to have pulled a kitchen knife and ordered their victim to produce his phone and money.

The victim, Yaw Richard Essel, ignored them and escaped narrowly. However, the victim’s friends on hearing about their friend’s ordeal mobilised themselves and nabbed the accused persons the following day.

Charged with conspiracy to commit crime and attempted robbery, the two, pleaded guilty before the court presided over by Mrs Sedinam Awo Balokah.

The court convicted Sheriff and Kusi on their pleas and sentenced them to 10 years imprisonment each and in hard labour.

The accused persons after their conviction shed tears while they waited in the court room for the necessary documentation to quick start their jail terms.

Sheriff suddenly stopped wailing and told Kusi that whether they weep or not they were going to service 10 years each.

Kusi whiles weeping claimed he knew nothing about the crime but Sheriff who consoled himself contended that his phone was stolen from him when he passed the night under the Atomic Junction Bridge.

According to Sheriff, he decided to rob someone of his phone because he was a victim of robbery.

Prosecution led by Inspector Eric Ransford Abban said the complainant Yaw Richard Essel was a trader residing at Legon while the accused persons were unemployed and resided at Madina.

Prosecution said May 7, 2023, at about 10:30 pm, the complainant had closed from work at Atomic Junction and was walking along the road to Legon Mall where he resided.

It said the complainant on reaching PRESEC School at Legon main gate, Sheriff who was walking from the opposite side towards Atomic Junction, shouted at the complainant to stop.

Prosecution said Sheriff in the company of Kusi, drew out a kitchen knife and ordered the complainant to stop and bring his phone and money.

It said the complainant ignored the accused persons, now convicts, and escaped narrowly.

Prosecution said later information reached the complainant’s friends who mobilised themselves and nabbed the accused persons the following day at Atomic Junction Bus Stop.

According to prosecution, a formal complaint was lodged by the complainant.

It said investigations revealed that a day before the convicts’ operation, Sheriff met Kusi and discussed how they were going to embark on a robbery operation around the area.

Prosecution said on the day of the incident, Kusi procured a kitchen knife from his mother’s kitchen and handed same over to Sheriff for them to use same for the robbery operation.