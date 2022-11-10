Tebah Educational Initiative rolls out mentorship project for youth

The Tebah Educational Initiative (TEI) has initiated a youth mentoring project dubbed “Building Generation of Future Leaders Through Online Educational Programmes” to promote educational awareness among students and challenge them to strive for excellence.

“Students who benefit from any of the TEI programmes are likely to become more successful in their professional and personal lives by virtue of learning and mastering concepts,” Mrs. Viola Tebah Yanyi-Ampah, Executive Director and Founder the TEI said.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mrs. Yanyi-Ampah identified some obstacles hindering the development of the youth as lack of support, inadequate career guidance, substance use and abuse, low self-esteem, and bullying.

She reiterated that education had the potential to change and save lives, hence, the focus of education and noted that despite the power of education to transform lives, unfortunately in Africa and other developing countries, there were obstacles preventing students from realising their potential.

She called for proper mentorship for such groups of people to become effective and functional units of society in the future.

Mrs. Yanyi-Ampah said through the “Building Generation of Future Leaders Through Online Educational Programmes” the TEI mentors’ students to reach their potential and had impacted and nurtured about 600 students worldwide on the right path to life through its annual online mentorship programmes.

She said the TEI had directly provided educational supplies and touched the lives of over 8,000 students in the United States, Haiti, Ghana, and South Africa.

She said the initiative helped students to develop the right mindset, guided them in setting appropriate future vision and goals, equipped them with effective communication, presentation, and public speaking skills, and empowered them with leadership characteristics, financial literacy, and social and emotional intelligence learning.

She stressed on the need for students to take advantage of the online training programmes to enhance themselves.

“It is for this and other reasons that the Tebah Educational Initiative a not-for-profit organization was established among other things to provide educational supplies to needy students, provide physical and online training and mentorship programmes for students across the globe to nature them to become responsible leaders.

“Since its inception in 2014, the organization has provided educational supplies to needy students in the United States, Haiti, Ghana, and South Africa. Thus, its operational areas,” she said.

She said the initiative would continue to promote educational awareness among students by helping them understand its benefits and to challenge them to strive for excellence.

Mrs Yanyi-Ampah said TEI Mentoring Programme is an annual intensive after-school programme that provides structured year-round after-school and summer services for youth ages 12 to 18.

It has been designed to promote youth excellence, cultivate responsible leaders, and support academic excellence and student engagement in school and community environments.

She identified specific TEI activities as group counselling, life skills coaching, creative arts, field trips, adventure programming, recreation, and mentoring.

Others are TEI LEAD programme which offers Leadership Empowerment and Development, which is also an annual online training programme that gives students the opportunity to serve as officers within the organization.

It provides students with leadership, empowerment, and personal development with a focus on developing their skills in public speaking, presentation skills and teamwork.

Mrs. Yanyi-Ampah said the TEI Young Professional Group brings together university students and other young professionals in their 30s to harness their personal and professional development.

It serves as the foundation for professional development, networking, fiscal management, mentorship, and volunteer opportunities and provides a channel by which individuals can harness their personal and professional development.