Teberebie Electoral Area voters re-elect deceased  as assembly member

Residents of Teberebie Electoral Area in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency have re-elected their deceased assembly member, Mr Manasseh Addison Sackey, who passed on two weeks to the District Level Elections.

Mr Sackey, alias “Teacher Obour” polled 860 votes to beat his two contenders, Mr Benard Obeng and Mr Michael Dompreh, who secured 857 votes and 637 votes respectively.

Some residents, who interacted with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Mile 8, said though Mr Sackey was dead, they voted for him because of his hard work, dedication and sacrifices he made during his first term in office.

“Such a young and energetic man helping to build our electoral area is gone. His death is not only a loss to his family, it’s a loss to the people of Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency,” they added.

Mrs Vida Addison Sackey, wife of the late assembly member, who could not hold back her tears, expressed appreciation to the residents of Teberebie Electoral Area for honouring her husband with their votes.

Meanwhile, when the GNA interviewed the Municipal Electoral Officer of Tarkwa-Nsuaem, Mr Isaac Ekow Essien, on the latest development, he said Mr Sackey was not in the contest.

Although his office informed the Electoral Commission (EC) of Mr Sackey’s demise, the ballot papers had already been printed. ” l told my officers working in the Teberebie Electoral Area to cross the deceased picture on the ballot paper so he was out, he explained

The late assembly, who doubles as the Deputy Secretary of the National Democratic Congress in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem constituency met his untimely death when he was on his campaign tour with four persons.

On Tuesday, December 5, 2023, the late Mr Manasseh Sackey, who had filed his nomination to contest in the just ended District Level Elections, was traveling on a canoe to Mile Ten and Half with four friends to campaign.

Midway through the journey, the canoe they were traveling on capsized around 1300 hours

and three of them managed to swim out of the river, but Sackey and one Abeka, the canoe rider, drowned.

All attempts to rescue the two proved futile, as residents mobilized to search for the bodies of Sackey and Abeka, but to no avail.

The residents later reported the unfortunate incident to the Municipal National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) officer and the Ghana Police Service.

The elders of the town also performed some rituals and the body of Sackey was retrieved around 1700 hours on same day and deposited at the Tarkwa Municipal hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

Mr Sackey was the headteacher of Abomponiso Municipal Assembly School and would be buried at Mile 8 on February 2, 2024.