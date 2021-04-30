More than 500 residents of Teberebie, Domeabra, Nkwantakrom and Acheampongkrom communities have benefitted from a free medical screening and primary medical care exercise organised by AngloGold Ashanti Iduapriem Mine at the Teberebie Community Health Centre.

The exercise, which forms part of the Mine’s periodic medical outreach programme, in collaboration with the Municipal Health Directorate of the Ghana Health Service and the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Assembly, was aimed at promoting good health and well-being in the communities in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 3).

The Mine also used the occasion to hand over medical equipment to the Teberebie Community Health Centre and Adieyie Clinic.

The items valued more than GH?600,000, included: Automated Wbc 3-Differential Hematology; L2800 Microscope; Benchtop High-Performance Centrifuge; Oxygen with trolley, mask and nasal tubes; and Gent-X Piston Compressor Nebulizer.

Also, Portable Phlegm Suction Machine; Ambubag; Pulse Oximeter; ENT Otoscope; adjustable patients’ beds, laboratory fridge, and PPE for the healthcare professionals who are leading the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, among several other items.

Presenting the equipment, Senior Manager–Sustainability for Iduapriem Mine, Stephen Adjei, was hopeful the items would go a long way to equip the health facilities to respond appropriately to the healthcare needs of people not only within the Mine’s host communities but the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality as a whole.

He expressed gratitude to the Municipal Health Directorate, Chiefs and other stakeholders for the support.

He reiterated the Mine’s commitment to working actively to mitigate health risks in the workplace and respond to community health issues in the areas where it operates.

On her part, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal Director of Health, Mrs Caroline Otoo, commended Iduapriem Mine for the gesture and promised to ensure that the items would be put to good use to promote good health and well-being in the municipality.

The Gyasehene of the Apinto Divisional Stool, Nana Dr Adarkwa Bediako III, also lauded Iduapriem Mine for proactively responding to the healthcare needs of residents in its host communities.