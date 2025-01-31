Tech Executive Returns to Ghana to Build Solar-Powered EV Future

In a bold bid to transform Ghana’s transportation landscape, American-Ghanaian tech entrepreneur Peter Egyin-Mensah has returned home to launch Ijanu Limited, a startup focused on revolutionizing the country’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure.

With a vision of leveraging Ghana’s abundant solar energy, Egyin-Mensah aims to create a sustainable and accessible EV ecosystem tailored to local needs.

Speaking on the Ride and Chat show, Egyin-Mensah shared his motivation for founding Ijanu Limited—a name that signifies Africa’s vast solar potential. The company is tackling two critical challenges: building a reliable, solar-powered EV charging network and developing the necessary maintenance infrastructure to support widespread EV adoption. Unlike conventional charging stations that depend on an often unreliable national grid, Ijanu’s model integrates solar energy, ensuring lower operational costs and a cleaner, renewable power source.

Despite the promise of EVs, the transition in Ghana faces significant hurdles. The country’s automotive market remains dominated by imported second-hand gasoline-powered vehicles, and concerns over charging accessibility and maintenance have slowed adoption. To bridge this gap, Ijanu Limited is actively installing charging stations while offering comprehensive servicing and support to build consumer confidence.

As Ghana moves toward a greener future, Egyin-Mensah’s initiative could position the country as a leader in Africa’s EV revolution, setting a precedent for sustainable transportation solutions across the continent.