Tech Ghana launched to champion the burgeoning tech ecosystem in Ghana

Global Tech Advocates (GTA), the first international grassroots tech community has launched Tech Ghana Advocates, to champion the burgeoning tech ecosystem in Ghana.

The private sector-led 28th advocacy group will exist as an independent organisation designed to address and campaign on the challenges faced by tech start-ups, leaders, and investors in Ghana, including access to funding and showcasing the innovation in Ghana’s tech sector.

The launch was held at the two-day 10th edition of the Tech in Ghana Conference in Accra, which convened decision makers, investors, fast-growing scale-ups and founders in the Africa region to connect and strengthen Ghanaian tech.

The Tech Ghana Advocates group, which is being led by Akosua Annobil, the Founder of Tech in Ghana and AB2020, will create a platform to celebrate, promote and facilitate Ghanaian tech start-ups, connect Ghana’s tech ecosystem to the world and the rest of the African continent, and work to change the global perception of Ghanaian tech.

Mrs Russ Shaw, the Founder of Global Tech Advocates, said the launch represented a significant milestone for GTA and that with the addition of its first group in Africa, the GTA network now spans all six continents.

“With plans underway for a Tech Nigeria Advocates launch in 2023, GTA aims to facilitate tech collaboration and amplify the already successful tech ecosystems in the west Africa region,” he stated.

Mr Shaw said the Ghanaian tech was on the rise with Venture Capital investment in the sector estimated at around $90 million adding that the country’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector had been its fastest-growing industry in recent years – with an estimated value of $1 billion, predicted to reach $5 billion by 2030.

“Ghana is home to a skilled workforce, entrepreneurial spirit, rapidly evolving technological infrastructure and conducive business environment,” he stated.

Mr Shaw stated: “It is a privilege to be in Accra for the launch of Tech Ghana Advocates – our first group in Africa is a huge and long-awaited milestone for GTA. The willingness of the tech community in Ghana to kick start this group and the enthusiasm for its potential impact fills me with excitement for where this group could go. With a flourishing tech ecosystem in Ghana, the potential for expansion is immense.”

Madam Akosua Annobil on her part commented: “I have seen first-hand the power of the Global Tech Advocates network and I am delighted to bring the community to Ghana. I intend for Tech Ghana Advocates to be a platform to encourage global collaboration with Ghana’s tech start-up scene and a mutual exchange of knowledge and culture.”

GTA is the only truly international grassroots tech community with more than 30,000 tech leaders, experts and investors connecting more than 20 of the world’s fastest-growing tech hubs and regions.

It is an independent organisation supported by Future Energy Ventures.