Tech Giants Scale Back African Operations as IBM Exits Nigeria After 50 Years

American tech heavyweight IBM is winding down its direct operations in key African markets, including Nigeria and Ghana, after half a century of presence in the region.

The company announced it will transfer its regional functions to MIBB, a subsidiary of the multinational Midis Group, marking a significant shift in its Africa strategy. This move aligns with a broader trend of global tech firms reducing their physical footprint on the continent, with Meta, Microsoft, and X (formerly Twitter) also scaling back offices and staffing in recent months.

IBM’s exit from Nigeria, where it established an educational center at the University of Ibadan in 1963, signals the end of an era for a company once pivotal in shaping the country’s early tech infrastructure. Under the new arrangement, MIBB will market and sell IBM products across 36 African countries, leveraging its existing sales networks. “This partnership will boost innovation and growth in the region,” IBM stated, though critics argue the decision reflects struggles to compete with rivals like Dell and Huawei, which have aggressively expanded their African market share.

The retreat of Western tech firms from Africa has sparked debate about the continent’s evolving digital landscape. Microsoft, for instance, recently closed its Africa Development Centre, leaving fewer than five engineers in its wake as part of a restructuring plan set to take full effect by April 2025. Similarly, Meta has downsized office spaces in Nigeria, opting for desk-sharing models for remaining staff, while X shuttered its Ghana office last year, laying off all employees.

Analysts suggest these pullbacks may stem from a mix of economic pressures, shifting corporate priorities, and challenges navigating Africa’s complex regulatory environments. For IBM, this is not its first exit from Nigeria; the company previously scaled down operations in 2019 before reviving them in 2022. However, its latest departure raises questions about the sustainability of foreign tech investments in the region, particularly as local startups and Asian competitors fill the void.

While IBM and others frame their transitions as strategic partnerships aimed at fostering growth, the reduction of on-the-ground presence risks stifling hands-on collaboration and talent development. The closure of IBM’s University of Ibadan hub, for example, leaves a symbolic gap in its legacy of nurturing Nigeria’s tech ecosystem. As global firms pivot to third-party intermediaries, the long-term impact on Africa’s digital transformation—and who ultimately controls its trajectory—remains uncertain.