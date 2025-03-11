Tech Rout Signals Market Reset—Here’s Where Smart Money Is Heading Next

The Nasdaq’s worst single-day plunge in over two years—a 4% nosedive—and the S&P 500’s 3% skid this week aren’t mere blips on the radar.

They’re seismic tremors signaling a broader market reckoning, warns Nigel Green, CEO of deVere Group, one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory firms. The sell-off, initially sparked by a rout in tech giants, reflects a tectonic shift as investors grapple with tightening liquidity, surging bond yields, and a brutal reassessment of sky-high valuations.

“This isn’t a dip to buy; it’s a wake-up call,” Green asserts. The high-growth stocks that fueled a decade-long bull run, buoyed by cheap money and boundless optimism, are now crumbling under the weight of reality. With the 10-year Treasury yield hovering near 5-year highs and central banks globally prioritizing inflation combat over market comfort, the era of “growth at any price” is unraveling. Tech darlings, once untouchable, are leading the carnage as investors pivot from momentum plays to safer harbors.

But Green sees opportunity in the chaos. “Markets aren’t dying—they’re evolving,” he notes. The flight from frothy tech names has ignited interest in defensive sectors like utilities, healthcare, and consumer staples, which offer steadier cash flows and dividends. Meanwhile, undervalued emerging markets, particularly in Asia and Latin America, are attracting contrarian bets as their currencies stabilize and commodity exports rebound. Even alternative assets—private credit, infrastructure, and gold—are gaining traction as hedges against volatility.

The recalibration extends beyond equities. Rising yields have resurrected fixed income’s appeal, with corporate bonds and inflation-protected securities drawing inflows. “Investors are no longer chasing hype; they’re demanding tangible value,” Green explains. This pivot mirrors historical resets, like the dot-com crash, when survivors prioritized profitability over user growth—a lesson today’s unprofitable tech unicorns are learning the hard way.

Yet risks abound. The Fed’s “higher-for-longer” stance could deepen equity pain, while geopolitical flashpoints—from Taiwan tensions to European energy crises—threaten to amplify market swings. Green cautions against knee-jerk reactions: “Panic sells; discipline buys.” His playbook? Diversify beyond U.S. tech, stress-test portfolios for rate resilience, and lean into sectors with pricing power in an inflationary world.

For agile investors, this reset isn’t a threat—it’s a roadmap. As Green puts it: “The easy money’s gone. Now comes the real work of finding tomorrow’s winners.” The message is clear: adapt or get left behind.