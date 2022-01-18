Tech startups to compete in Telecel Group, Cohort II Africa Startups Initiative Program (ASIP) in Accra

Early-stage local Ghanaian early-stage tech startups will be pitching their innovative solutions at the Impact Hub in Osu, Accra, to an experienced panel of judges and mentors to secure their places in the Cohort II of the Telecel Group, Africa Startup Initiative Program (ASIP).

The upcoming program which is powered by Startupbootcamp AfriTech is a flagship social acceleration and investment program by the Telecel Group aimed at helping to develop new businesses across the continent by working with startups and early-stage companies to define their business strategy and secure funding.

Telecel Group ASIP is back by angel investors and program partners including AWS, Google, Microsoft, United Nations, Senegal (DER/FJ), VC4A and many others who offer the top finalists the opportunity to benefit from approximately USD 750,000 earmarked in both cash and support.

The Pan-African tour of Cohort II of Telecel Group ASIP Accelerator program event has already made stops in South Africa, Kenya, and Nigeria.

The Executive Deputy of Telecel Group and ASIP Director, Eleanor Azar, who is in Accra for the Ghana event confirmed that, Telecel Group remains committed to developing the next generation of Tech businesses and entrepreneurs for the continent.

Launched by Telecel Group in 2019 at the World Mobile Congress in Barcelona, the Africa Startup Initiative Program (ASIP) in its first year offered sponsorship to over 20 African Start-ups in the presence African ICT Ministers and officials of United Nations.

The first Cohort was highly successful and had a total of 2229 entries after which finalists from various African countries went on to pitch in the grand finale in Dakar Senegal. Cohort II was launched during the Africa Arena event in November 2021, in Cape Town, South Africa. So far, a total of 1857 applications have been received from across the continent – 76 from Ghana. The application will close on January 28, 2022.

Telecel Group ASIP Accelerator Program powered by Startupbootcamp Afritech, created the first virtual program launched across Africa and has an impressive portfolio of continent-wide startups.