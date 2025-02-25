Tech Titans Forge Alliance to Pioneer Global Wireless Standard for Smarter Buildings

In a landmark collaboration aimed at tackling energy waste and outdated infrastructure, industry heavyweights Legrand, Schneider Electric, and Siemens Smart Infrastructure have joined forces to accelerate the adoption of NR+, a next-generation wireless connectivity standard designed to transform smart buildings.

Backed by semiconductor innovators, IoT specialists, and tech firms—including Last Mile Semiconductor, Nordic Semiconductor, DSR Corporation, Wirepas, and Kudelski IoT—the newly formed coalition seeks to establish NR+ as the universal benchmark for resilient, low-cost, and interoperable building automation.

The initiative, hosted by the DECT Forum, arrives as roughly 75% of the world’s buildings remain energy inefficient, accounting for nearly a third of global energy consumption. Fragmented systems and legacy technologies have long hindered progress, leaving property owners reliant on disjointed solutions that lack scalability. With demand for smart building devices projected to skyrocket into the hundreds of millions annually, the alliance argues that a unified wireless standard is no longer optional—it’s urgent.

NR+ aims to fill this gap by enabling self-healing, decentralized mesh networks that bypass traditional centralized infrastructure. Unlike conventional systems, NR+ operates on license-free spectrum bands, offering long-range, low-power connectivity tailored for dense IoT deployments in complex environments. This approach slashes operational costs, boosts reliability, and extends the lifespan of smart building ecosystems—a critical advantage as cities push to modernize aging infrastructure.

“NR+ isn’t just another protocol—it’s a foundational shift,” said Andreas Zipp, Chairman of the DECT Forum. “By uniting global leaders across tech and wireless sectors, we’re creating a scalable framework that meets the real-world demands of automation, from retrofitting old factories to managing smart hospitals.”

The coalition plans to collaborate with silicon vendors to develop advanced chipsets, while partnering with device manufacturers and standards bodies to ensure seamless interoperability. Regulatory outreach will also play a key role, as the group advocates for NR+’s adoption across international markets. Notably, NR+ is the first non-cellular 5G standard optimized for industrial IoT, combining the reach of cellular networks with the flexibility of decentralized architecture.

For building operators, the implications are stark: NR+ could simplify the integration of millions of sensors, HVAC controls, and security systems into a single, adaptive network. For cities, the standard offers a path to cut energy waste and meet sustainability targets. Yet challenges persist, including competing standards like Matter and Zigbee, which dominate consumer smart home markets. The alliance, however, insists NR+’s industrial-grade resilience and capacity to handle vast sensor networks set it apart.

As urban infrastructure strains under climate and population pressures, the success of NR+ could hinge on how swiftly the industry aligns behind it. For now, the coalition’s sheer firepower—spanning Europe’s top automation firms and Silicon Valley’s chip designers—signals a turning point. “This isn’t about reinventing the wheel,” Zipp added. “It’s about ensuring smart buildings finally work as they were promised: efficiently, reliably, and for the long haul.”

With buildings contributing heavily to global carbon emissions, the stakes extend far beyond technology. If NR+ delivers, it could become the silent backbone of a greener, more connected urban future—one wireless sensor at a time.