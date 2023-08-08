TechCabal’s Inaugural Conference brings Africa’s tech ecosystem to Lagos

Leading technology ecosystem convener, TechCabal has today announced the keynote speakers for its inaugural Moonshot by TechCabal conference holding in October in Lagos, Nigeria.

Tech leaders and investors such as Gbenga Agboola, CEO of Flutterwave, Anu Adasolum; Founder and CEO, Sabi and Marlon Nichols; Founding Managing Partner at MaC Venture Capital, have been confirmed for the in-person event which aims to have 50+ speakers in attendance.

TechCabal is the leading tech publication in Africa, providing reporting, data and context that help investors and professionals globally understand where African tech is and where it is going.

The publication’s two-day pan-African conference is aimed at bringing together the most audacious thinkers and doers in the African tech ecosystem who are building disruptive solutions to tackle the continent’s most pressing issues.

Highly sought after global and African VC investors, startup founders, other entrepreneurs and C-suite keynote speakers will be joined by over 2,000 delegates to answer the question, ‘How do we build radical solutions to the continent’s most pressing problems?’

Headline sponsored by Sabi, the leading provider of digital commerce infrastructure for Africa, Moonshot cuts across a range of topical concerns and sectors with 5 key content tracks including: The Future of Commerce – covering changes in fintech, banking, payments logistics and e-commerce, Big Tech & Enterprise – covering global tech giants, banks, telcos and data centres, An Emerging Tech Fest – tackling big changes in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning, Virtual Reality & Augmented Reality, and Web 3 & Metaverse,A Startup Festival that will include Venture Capital leaders, a Startup Clinic, and conversations about the state of financing startups and A Creative Economy discussion that covers content creation and entertainment.

Speaking on the conference’s key objectives, Tomiwa Aladekomo, CEO, Big Cabal Media says, “By bringing together some of the most influential founders, investors and business leaders on the continent under the same roof, our aim is to build a tech conference that advances the conversation on how tech companies can build meaningful businesses that really move the needle on Africa’s most pressing challenges.

In the midst of challenging macroeconomic conditions across the continent, and a tech funding downturn, Moonshot will host significant conversations about how Africa’s tech businesses will be funded in the future.”

Through keynotes, interactive panels, breakaway sessions, and one-on-one networking opportunities, Moonshot by TechCabal is creating a platform for tech enthusiasts and experts to engage in insightful conversations that will ultimately lead to collaborations. Notable African tech experts and thought leaders confirmed to speak include, Ope Adeoye, CEO OnePipe; Eloho Omame, CoFounder FirstCheck Africa; Miishe Addy, Co-Founder and CEO Jetstream Africa; and Hannah Subayi Kamuanga, Country CEO & Equity Expert at PROPARCO.

The inaugural Moonshot by TechCabal is sponsored by Flutterwave and PiggyVest, among others and is open to global and African VC investors, start-up founders, prominent tech CEOs, entry level professionals and employees in the tech industry, students, and tech support organisations. Exhibitors will come from across the continent and include the most ambitious and exciting startups, enterprise companies, global tech companies, and a range of support service firms.

Africa’s technology ecosystem is filled with stories of collaboration and innovation, and Big Cabal Media’s flagship publication, TechCabal, documents and enables conversations among key stakeholders of the continent’s burgeoning ecosystem