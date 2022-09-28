TechCrunch Disrupt 2022: Ozé to Pitch for Ghana

Oze, the Ghanaian fintech start-up building small business management tools with embedded finance products for MSMEs across West Africa, has been selected as one of 200 startups to pitch in San Francisco at the prestigious Techcrunch Disrupt 2022.

Oze will get a chance to pitch on stage in front of thousands of investors, entrepreneurs, and others in the tech industry. All 200 start-ups will receive a free, VIP experience — master classes, pitch deck teardowns, curated receptions, access to investors and international media, and more. They will also join the likes of CloudFlare, Dropbox, GetAround, Mint.com, and Scoutible as Startup Battlefield alumni.

Oze was selected from thousands of applications and is one of 4 African startups, including Rwandan startup AltSchool Africa and Nigerian startups PressOne Africa, and Shekel.

“Getting selected is an amazing opportunity to showcase the revolutionary tools we’ve been building with and for our customers in West Africa in the heart of Silicon Valley. It’s proof that the future will be built everywhere.” said Meghan McCormick, Co-founder & CEO.

All startups are expected to announce big news during their pitch and Oze is no exception. “We’ve been hard at work this year building something that will help SMEs across the continent go digital in a whole new way. Stay tuned,” said Dave Emnett, Co-founder & COO.