TechFocus24 Managing Editor Named ICT Reporter of the Year at GITTA 2024

Samuel Dowuona, Managing Editor of TechFocus24, has been honored as the ICT Reporter of the Year at the 13th Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA).

This is the second time Dowuona has received this prestigious award, having first won it at the 11th GITTA in 2021, making him the first journalist to achieve this recognition since the awards’ inception.

TechFocus24, founded four years ago during the peak of the COVID-19 outbreak in Ghana, has quickly risen to prominence in the tech content space under Dowuona’s leadership and industry expertise.

Dowuona’s accolades extend beyond GITTA. He has been named Telecoms Reporter of the Year three consecutive times at the Ghana Journalists Awards and was the overall winner of the MTN 25th Anniversary Media Awards in 2022. Additionally, he was recognized as ICT Reporter of the Year at the FIN Digital Awards in 2022.

This year’s GITTA also celebrated multiple other winners, including MTN Ghana with nine awards, Zeepay with five awards, and K-NET, ATC Ghana, Ascend Digital, GCB Bank, ECG Ghana, and GhIPSS, each with two awards. The National Communications Authority (NCA) and various other institutions and individuals were also honored for their contributions to the ICT sector.